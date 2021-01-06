Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. 182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

