Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Hits $4.11 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Swerve token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,254,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,056,581 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

