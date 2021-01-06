SwftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $4.17 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

