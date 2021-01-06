Swipe (SXP) Achieves Market Cap of $67.92 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Swipe token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market cap of $67.92 million and approximately $70.62 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00115311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00207562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00494900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016648 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

