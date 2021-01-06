Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

