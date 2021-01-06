Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.00

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 5626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $283,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.