Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.05 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Sylo has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $108,821.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000057 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000116 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

