Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €110.57 ($130.08).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SY1 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €108.75 ($127.94) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €106.05 and its 200-day moving average is €110.00. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.