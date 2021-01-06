Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.52. Synacor shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 45,075 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synacor by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synacor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synacor by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

