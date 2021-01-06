Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.52. Synacor shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 45,075 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synacor by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synacor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synacor by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.
About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)
Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.
