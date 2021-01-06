Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of SYNA opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $3,341,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

