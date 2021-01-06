Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Up 5.3%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.46 and last traded at $71.95. 783,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 641,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.
SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.74.
In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,236,868 shares of company stock valued at $198,401,175 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.
About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
