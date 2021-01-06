Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Up 5.3%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.46 and last traded at $71.95. 783,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 641,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,236,868 shares of company stock valued at $198,401,175 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.