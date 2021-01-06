Synnovia (LON:SYN) Trading 4% Higher

Synnovia PLC (LON:SYN)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). 9,443 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £50.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.

About Synnovia (LON:SYN)

Synnovia PLC develops and produces film packaging, specialist sacks and pouches, and industrial consumer components. It offers hydraulic hose mandrels and hose films; plastic bearings and assemblies, and technical moldings; creasing matrices, rubbers, and printing accessories; sacks, bags, liners, and films; polyethylene films; and pouches.

