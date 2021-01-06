Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.45. 1,833,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,212,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.59.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 189,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.