Synthetix (SNX) Price Up 70.4% Over Last Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $222.77 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $12.31 or 0.00032784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00302381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.01 or 0.03051081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025643 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

