Syscoin Price Reaches $0.0746 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $45.03 million and $2.25 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,974,074 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

