T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 5,559,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,640,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.