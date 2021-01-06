Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells $221,952.87 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $221,952.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,767.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 125 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,130.00.

TRHC traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 516,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.