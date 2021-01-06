Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $119.16, $24.72, $6.32 and $10.00. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $13.96, $5.22, $119.16, $6.32, $4.92, $7.20, $18.11, $10.00, $24.72, $34.91 and $45.75. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

