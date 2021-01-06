Tap Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Tap has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $249,190.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

