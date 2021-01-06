TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $6.89. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 256,345 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.80.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

