Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19. 1,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of research firms have commented on TATYY. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

