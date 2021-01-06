TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. 44,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,582. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 79.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after acquiring an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

