TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Bank of America

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.74.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.59 on Wednesday, reaching C$53.04. 1,449,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,366. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

