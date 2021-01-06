TD Securities Increases Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$9.00

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of IVN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.48. 922,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.21. The stock has a market cap of C$9.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1,071.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$7.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

About Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

