TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.02

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.02 and last traded at $126.75, with a volume of 12563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.