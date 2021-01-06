TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.22

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 13125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.