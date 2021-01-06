Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.81

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and traded as high as $42.46. Tecsys shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Tecsys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

