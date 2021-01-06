Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.09. 122,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 95,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

