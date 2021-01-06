Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Trading Down 3.9%

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.25 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.37 ($0.85). Approximately 203,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 342,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

About Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP)

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

