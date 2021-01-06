Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.36 Per Share

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $10.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.86.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.33.

NYSE TDY opened at $375.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after acquiring an additional 535,431 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $406,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,918,000 after buying an additional 106,868 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 277,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,100,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.