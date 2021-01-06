Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $445.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $406.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.64.

TFX opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $412.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,788,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,971,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,646,394,000 after purchasing an additional 87,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,744,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $623,704,000 after purchasing an additional 96,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

