Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Down 4.7%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 103,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 52,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Telesites from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

