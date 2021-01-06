Tellor Price Up 34% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $23.63 or 0.00064745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $38.63 million and $52.57 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00114944 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00254525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00495391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049647 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00244128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 1,720,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,634,877 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

