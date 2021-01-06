TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$24.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.56.

TSE:T traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.40. 2,797,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. The stock has a market cap of C$34.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.39. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.04.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

