TENA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,595.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. TENA has a market cap of $110,773.26 and approximately $2,595.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. During the last seven days, TENA has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

