Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Sells 19,166 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. 888,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $56.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

