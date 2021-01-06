Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $73.98. Approximately 163,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 127,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $118,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,887 shares of company stock worth $3,029,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tennant by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

