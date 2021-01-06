Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.20. 1,063,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 777,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,803. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

