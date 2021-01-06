TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0611 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One TenX token can now be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $34.24 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

PAY is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,678,998 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.