Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.15

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 1203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Several research analysts have commented on TX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ternium by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

