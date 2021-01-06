Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,461,019 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 79.83% and a negative net margin of 207.92%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

