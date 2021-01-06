TerraKRW One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $63.69 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00242144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016190 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 66,729,727,487 coins and its circulating supply is 66,728,998,378 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

