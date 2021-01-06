TerraUSD (UST) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $184.25 million and $4.80 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005046 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001426 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005772 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 185,666,250 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

