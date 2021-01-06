Tether Tops One Day Volume of $115.71 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Tether has a total market cap of $22.15 billion and $115.71 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00113923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00486985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00244214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 22,983,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,120,802,761 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

