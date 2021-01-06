Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.76

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.76 and last traded at $127.64, with a volume of 15060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

