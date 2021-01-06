Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Up 8.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $64.60. Approximately 366,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 386,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

