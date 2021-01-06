Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.76. 54,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

