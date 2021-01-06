Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.73

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 7870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.