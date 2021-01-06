TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading 5.8% Higher

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $15.57. 417,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 267,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,161 shares of company stock worth $18,514,263 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,259,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,076,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

