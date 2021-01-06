The Allstate Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Allstate in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 26.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 16.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 322,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,248,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $1,474,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

